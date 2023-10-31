LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Jayhawks and Wildcats are both being included among some of the best teams in college football in the new college football playoff rankings.

The Jayhawks check in at No. 21 on the list, which was released Tuesday night. It’s KU’s first time ever being ranked in the CFP poll.

K-State checks in at No. 23 on the list.

The CFP rankings are different from the AP Poll, which both teams were also ranked in when it was released on Sunday.

The AP poll is voted on by members of the media. Contrarily, the college football playoff selection committee releases five rankings during the regular season. Metrics taken into consideration include strength of schedule, head-to-head results and comparison of results against common opponents. The final CFP selections will be made on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Both K-State and KU are 6-2 on the year.

Texas (No. 7) and Oklahoma (No. 9) are the only other Big 12 teams included.

Only four teams will make this year’s college football playoff to compete for the national title. Next season, the playoff is expanding to 12 teams.