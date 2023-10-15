TOPEKA (KSNT) – For only the second time in the 2023 season, neither K-State nor KU are included in the AP College Football Poll.

The week 8 poll, released on Sunday, Oct. 15 has neither team from Kansas in the Top 25. KU received two votes, K-State received none.

The rankings come after KU lost to Oklahoma State, 39-32, in Stillwater on Saturday. The Wildcats beat Texas Tech, 38-21, in Lubbock.

K-State is now 4-2 on the season. The Jayhawks are 5-2.

Texas and Oklahoma are the only two Big 12 schools ranked. The Sooners checked in at No. 6 while the Longhorns are slotted at No. 8.