TOPEKA (KSNT) – After a pair of 9-4 seasons, the Jayhawks and Wildcats are both included in the final AP Top 25 of the 2023 college football season.

K-State checked in at No. 18 on the poll, which was released the night of Monday, Jan. 8 after the national championship game.

KU ranks No. 23.

Both teams won their bowl games, as KU beat UNLV in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl and K-State beat NC State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

It’s the first time KU has finished the season ranked in the AP poll since 2007 and the eighth time in program history.

How KU basketball transfers are doing with new teams

For Kansas State, it’s the 15th time the ‘Cats have finished the year in the top 20 in program history. The Wildcats have now been included in the AP Top 25 in back-to-back seasons for the third time since 2011-2012.