MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State football is back in the AP top 25.

The Wildcats are ranked No. 23 in the new AP college football poll, which was released on Sunday. It’s a return to the top 25 for K-State after being unranked last week after a loss to Texas. The national ranking comes after a 59-25 win against Baylor.

Last week, on Nov. 5, K-State was receiving votes and unofficially checked in at No. 27.

The Jayhawks were firmly in the top 25 at No. 19 a week ago, following a win against Iowa State, but KU fell out of the rankings after a weekend loss to Texas Tech. The Jayhawks are unofficially No. 27 this week.

KU and K-State will meet for the 121st football Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, Nov. 18 in Lawrence.