NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Two defensive backs residing in the state of Kansas continue to garner national attention ahead of the 2023 season.

KU junior cornerback Cobee Bryant and K-State senior safety Kobe Savage are two of the 35 defensive backs named to the Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List.

The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is awarded to the best defensive back in college football based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character. The award was established in 1986.

The duo was also on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list.