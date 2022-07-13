ARLINGTON, Texas (KSNT) – Out with the old, in with the new.

Current Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby shared the stage with incoming commissioner Brett Yormark at Big 12 football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

“Bold and humble, aggressive and thoughtful. Although there will be challenges ahead, Bob has left me a great foundation,” Yormark said.

Yormark says that he plans to visit all 14 campuses (current schools plus BYU, UCF, Houston and Cincinnati) this fall. He says he’ll take his observations to the conference board to discuss a plan for the future.

“I’m 24/7, and I’m thrilled to be a part of the Big 12 family,” Yormark said.

Yormark responded to rumors about adding Pac-12 schools that have interest in joining the Big 12. Two weeks ago, UCLA and USC announced they were leaving the conference for the Big 10.

“We are exploring all options, and we are open for business,” Yormark said. “We’re exploring those levels of interest.”

As the former COO of rapper Jay Z’s Roc Nation, Yormark brings a fresh perspective to the conference in regards to name, image and likeness. He also spent time as CEO of the Brooklyn Nets and vice president of corporate sponsorships at NASCAR.

“I’m an advocate for NIL,” Yormark said. “From a personal point of view…I think there needs to be guard rails, there needs to be uniformity. With my background in the commercial space, I’m very well suited going forward.”

The Big 12 has three years left on its media rights deal, and Yormark is set on building a brand to enter new negotiations soundly. Yormark repeated his plan to glamorize the conference to make the schools attractive to media networks in the future.

“I’m bullish on the conference,” Yormark said. “What we look like today and when we enter discussions could be very different. There aren’t any specifics on how we’ll position ourselves, but I’m looking forward to that moment. Everything we do up until that moment will play a role.”