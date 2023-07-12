ARLINGTON, Texas (KSNT)- Big 12 Media Days began on Wednesday. The annual football preseason kickoff started with a message from Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark.

As Yormark enters his second year leading the conference, the league has a new look. Four new teams are officially in the Big 12: Cincinnati, BYU, UCF and Houston.

Yormark says he is still learning and the Big 12 is still innovating.

“The Big 12 will innovate, create and live at the intersections of culture, sports and business,” the slideshow read while Yormark spoke.

He also announced an extension through 2030 with AT&T Stadium in Arlington for the Big 12 Championship game.

“You are seeing a brand refresh, which is indicative of where this conference is going,” Yormark said.

He says the Big 12 will launch a new brand logo next year.

“When I took this job it was one of the first times I really experienced college football,” Yormark said. “And candidly, I’m hooked.”

The Big 12 also adds an 8th bowl game to it’s slate, with the addition of the Independence Bowl.

The 2023 Big 12 Championship in Arlington will feature a halftime show for the first time. Yormark says it will include a ‘major artist’ and the bands of some Big 12 schools.

As far as expansion, Yormark didn’t want to talk much about it. He says it all depends on if there is value in a new school when the Big 12 does evaluations.

“I want the Big 12 to be the best version of ourselves,” Yormark said. “And if we can do that we’re in a great place… there has been no better time to be a part of the Big 12 than right now.”

He added the Big 12 loves Kansas City. In fact, Yormark says the conference is having discussions with local officials in KC to extend it’s agreement for the Big 12 men’s basketball tournament.