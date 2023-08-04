ARLINGTON, Texas (KSNT) – The Big 12 has its newest members.

The conference announced Friday the official admission of Arizona, Arizona State and Utah following a meeting from conference presidents.

With the addition of Colorado last week, this makes the conference 16 teams deep starting in the 2024 season.

“We are thrilled to welcome Arizona, Arizona State and Utah to the Big 12,” Commissioner Brett Yormark said in a press release. “The Conference is gaining three premier institutions both academically and athletically, and the entire Big 12 looks forward to working alongside their presidents, athletic directors, student-athletes and administrators.”