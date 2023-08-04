ARLINGTON, Texas (KSNT) – The Big 12 could be getting bigger.

Utah, Arizona and Arizona State are planning on leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12, pending Big 12 approval, according to Action Network’s Brett McMurphy.

Yesterday, Arizona applied for formal membership to the conference. Today, Utah and Arizona State followed suit.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, there’s a call between Big 12 presidents tonight to discuss membership of the schools.

The schools’ jump to the conference comes after Colorado announced last week it would be leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12.