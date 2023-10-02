TOPEKA (KSNT)- K-State and KU fans can now iron down their plans for the week seven football games.

Kickoff times and network selections for Big 12 football games on the weekend of Oct. 14 were revealed on Monday.

K-State at Texas Tech will be an evening game, starting at 6 p.m. The ‘Cats game will air on FS1.

KU will also play on FS1. The Jayhawks visit Oklahoma State and will kickoff at 2:30 p.m.

Other Big 12 game info released for week 7 includes:

Iowa State at Cincinnati, 11 a.m. on FS1

BYU at TCU, 2:30 p.m. on ESPN

West Virginia at Houston, 6 p.m. on FS1 (*Thursday, Oct. 12)

All times are listed in central time.

For Saturday, Oct. 7, the Jayhawks are home for a 3 p.m. meeting with UCF on FOX. K-State is on the road for a Friday night matchup on Friday, Oct. 6. That game will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. and air on ESPN.