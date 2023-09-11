TOPEKA (KSNT) – K-State and KU will both play on national television for their week four football games.

Start times, as well as where the games can be watched, were announced on Monday. These are the details for K-State and KU’s games on Saturday, Sept. 23:

KU vs BYU, 2:30 p.m. CST, ESPN

K-State vs UCF, 7 p.m. CST, FOX Sports 1 (FS1)

Both K-State and KU are home for these matchups.

For the ‘Cats, its the second ever meeting with UCF. The first was a Kansas State victory in 2010.

It’s also the second all-time meeting between KU and BYU. The first was in the Aloha Bowl in 1992. The Jayhawks won that game, 23-20.