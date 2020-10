MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Dillons Sunflower Showdown will kickoff at 11 a.m. in Manhattan, the Big 12 Conference and FOX Sports announced Monday.

K-State has won 11 straight games in the series against KU.

You can catch the game Saturday, Oct. 24 on FS1.

This week the Wildcats have a bye week, while the Jayhawks travel to Morgantown, W.V. to take on the Mountaineers at 11 a.m.