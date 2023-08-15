TOPEKA (KSNT)- Five players residing in the Sunflower State are being considered some of the best in the country, according to ESPN.

ESPN released its ‘College football’s top 100 players for 2023’ list on Tuesday. Here’s which Jayhawks and Wildcats are featured:

No. 27: K-State OL Cooper Beebe

No. 44: KU QB Jalon Daniels

No. 78: KU RB Devin Neal

No. 87: K-State QB Will Howard

No. 98: KU CB Cobee Bryant

