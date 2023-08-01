NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT)- Preseason watch list time is here ahead of the 2023 football season.

On Monday, a pair of Jayhawks and one K-State player were named to the Maxwell Award watch list.

Now, more preseason honors are rolling in for players in the Sunflower State. On Tuesday, one KU player and three Kansas State players were recognized by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA).

For Kansas, junior cornerback Cobee Bryant is one of 96 defensive players to make the list. He is on the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, which honors the best defender in college football each year.

Also on the Nagurski watch list is Kansas State safety Kobe Savage. Savage was a guest on K-Nation this summer.

The two other Wildcats being noticed by the FWAA are KT Leveston and Cooper Beebe. They are both on the Outland Trophy watch list, which honors the country’s best interior offensive lineman each year.

K-State is the only Big 12 school with multiple players on the Nagurski Trophy watch list. Leveston and Beebe are just two of many impressive offensive lineman in the Little Apple. K-State returns its entire O-line group from a season ago.

