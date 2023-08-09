NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT)- The preseason award watch lists continue to roll in, with several players from the Sunflower State being featured on various lists.

On Wednesday, the Doak Walker Award watch list was released. This award honors the nation’s top running back in college football. The award will be voted on in December.

K-State incoming transfer running back Treshaun Ward is on the watch list. He joins the Wildcats after a stellar 2022 with Florida State.

From KU, both Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw make the list.

75 running backs were named to the Doak Walker watch list. KU is one of the less than a dozen schools to have multiple backs recognized.

