NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT)- The preseason watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy includes at least three names very familiar to football fans in Kansas.

K-State wide receiver Phillip Brooks and quarterback Will Howard are both on the watch list, as is KU quarterback Jalon Daniels.

The award, established in 2005, honors college football players for service to the community.

It’s the second straight season Will Howard is listed preseason as a candidate for the trophy. He’s a leader in K-State’s ‘Get in the Game/ Be the Match’ mission which helps K-State students/ staff learn how to help people fighting blood cancer.

For more Big 12 football coverage, click here.