Watch All 12 Playbook: Iowa State hopes to maintain top Big 12 spot as Texas seeks win to keep title hopes alive

The All 12 Playbook streams weekly on Thursday’s at 3:30/2:30c. Today is an exception because of the Thanksgiving Day Holiday. The stream will start soon.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — On this week’s All 12 Playbook, there’s a full slate of games for Thanksgiving week, including an important game on Friday.

Texas hosts Iowa State, with the Cyclones still topping the Big 12 standings, while the Longhorns need a win to keep their conference title hopes alive.



We’ll check in with Mark Freund of WHO in Des Moines to get Iowa State’s take on the game, and Roger Wallace of KXAN in Austin has the ‘Horns perspective.

Oklahoma will try to keep their five-game winning streak and 23-game winning streak in the month of November alive as they visit West Virginia.



Brian Brinkley will report on the Sooners’ striving for a sixth straight Big 12 championship.

Dylan Buckingham hosts this week’s show.

It streams every week, live at 3:30/2:30c pm on Thursdays, with this week being the exception since it’s Thanksgiving, with reports on all ten Big 12 football teams from

our affiliates in Nexstar Nation. #NexstarNation