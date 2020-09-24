Watch: All 12 Playbook: Three ranked teams to face conference opponents this weekend

The All 12 Playbook will live stream every Thursday at 3:30/2:30c.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This week’s All 12 Playbook features a look ahead to the start of Big 12 play.

The conference features three ranked teams; Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas, all in action for their first conference game.

We’ll preview third-ranked Oklahoma hosting Kansas State, with Nate Feken’s report on the Sooners.

He’ll also look ahead to OSU’s Big 12 opener against West Virginia.

We’ll talk with Nick Farrell of Gold and Blue Nation to get the Mountaineers’ perspective on the game.

Roger Wallace will preview the Longhorns starting Big 12 play on the road against Texas Tech.

All 12 Playbook streams live every Thursday at 2:30 pm, with Brian Brinkley hosting the show from the KFOR studios in Oklahoma City.