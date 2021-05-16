Big 12 track championships conclude in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT)- The final day of the Big 12 track and field championships concluded Sunday in Manhattan. The three-day meet began Thursday and wrapped up with the University of Texas winning the team competition on both the men and women’s side.

The performance of the day came from KU’s Zach Bradford, who won the pole vault with a jump of 5.73 meters (18′ 9.50″) that secured the win and a new meet record.

“A lot of speed and strength,” Bradford said. “It’s come a long way, especially over quarantine worked a lot on strength, got a lot bigger- a lot faster, that’s what helped.”

Bradford wasn’t the only Jayhawk champion on Day 3. Rylee Anderson jumped 1.82 meters (5′ 11.50″) to win the women’s high jump.

KU men finished seventh, and women finished fifth.

“I thought we did a good job from some individuals,” KU head coach Stanley Redwine said. “As a team I wanted us to place better, place higher. Depth wise I don’t think we had enough quality depth to put us up there.”

K-State women finished second, while the wildcat men finished fourth.

“All in all it was great, great team effort,” K-State head coach Cliff Rovelto said. “I think both teams placed higher than we had projected on paper. And the performances, under the conditions, I thought were exceptional,”

For some wildcats, such as senior Justin Davis, it was the last time running on their home track.

“Got to show out in front of the home crowd so that meant a lot,” Davis said. “Me and coach gave each other a big hug after the race so it was a good moment.”

Both teams have a week off, before NCAA regionals in College Station, Texas, May 27-29.