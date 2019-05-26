Skip to content
KSNT
Topeka
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Kansas
National
International
Washington-DC
Entertainment
Education 21st Century
Someone You Should Know
Cute Kid
Jefferson Awards
Top Stories
Topeka and Shawnee County Sports Awards winners announced
Top Stories
The family business: lavender farm invites you to enjoy the sea of purple
Pharmacist sentenced to probation in Medicaid billing scheme
List of best and worst driving cities in Kansas
WATCH: Two-year-old falls from window, caught by passerby
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings
Current Alerts
Weather App/Text Alerts
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Washburn Ichabods
Topeka Pilots Hockey
Contests
Report It!
Community
Local Calendar
Your Wellness Network
Buy Local
NOTO
Clear The Shelters
Watch
Live Stream
Newsfeed Now
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43 News
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 News Cute Pet
FOX 43 News Pet Advice
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Hyfn Local Digital
DVD Request
Text Alerts
Mobile Apps
Email Updates
Page 2
Page 2 Advice
Page 2 Comics
Page 2 Fiction
Page 2 Food
Search
Search
Search
Big Race - Indy
Simon says sweep: Pagenaud wins Indy 500
LIVE BLOG: 103rd Indianapolis 500
Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis walks Indy 500 red carpet
4-time Indy 500 winner A.J. Foyt: ‘The race is won in the last 50 laps’
Driver Scott Dixon on approach to 103rd Indy 500
More Big Race - Indy Headlines
Owner Sam Schmidt on importance of winning Indy 500
IMS from vantage point of official flagman
The people behind the famous bottle of milk at Indy 500
PHOTOS: Inside the 2019 Indy 500 Snake Pit
Driver Ed Jones on pre-race ritual, planning for weather
Spencer Pigot: ‘It takes perfect execution to have a chance at winning this race’
WISH-TV driver analyst Graham Rahal on 103rd Indy 500
90-year-old yellow shirt working 50th Indy 500 at IMS
Indy’s own Ed Carpenter in second spot in 103rd running of Indy 500
Race fans show off their fashion at the 103rd Indy 500