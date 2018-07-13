Bill Snyder honored with a pavilion at Missouri Western Video

Courtesy: Missouri Western Athletics - ST. JOSEPH - Missouri Western State University dedicated the Bill Snyder Pavilion at the west end of Craig Field at Spratt Memorial Stadium, Thursday. The Kansas State head football coach was born and raised in St. Joseph, and attended Missouri Western briefly when it was St. Joseph Junior College.

When your wife says she wants your picture, even a coaching legend has to pose. Thanks to all who came out to dedicate the Bill Snyder Pavilion today! pic.twitter.com/PG2mfLTrrM — Missouri Western (@MissouriWestern) July 13, 2018



"We are very excited to celebrate the Bill Snyder Pavilion on our campus," said Dr. Robert Vartabedian, Missouri Western's President. "Along with our renovated stadium and video scoreboard, the Griffon game day experience just keeps getting better and better."



The pavilion will be used on game days and for special events, including the Back to Football Party after the first public practice of Chiefs Training Camp on July 26.



"I truly am humbled," Snyder said. "I know that's what you're supposed to say, but I truly am."



Steve Craig, who donated the pavilion, suggested naming it after the legendary coach.



"I don't know where to begin with Steve, and my appreciation for the very kind words, and an even greater appreciation for what you have done for this University," Snyder said.



A centerpiece of the Bill Snyder Pavilion is an 80-foot tall flagpole, with a 20-by-30 foot American flag, dedicated to Missouri Western students and alumni who have served or are currently serving in the United States military. The flag was raised at the dedication ceremony by members of the Pony Express Battalion of the U.S. Army ROTC, headquartered at Missouri Western, and the 139th Airlift Wing of the Missouri Air National Guard, headquartered at Rosecrans Memorial Airport in St. Joseph