Blake Lynch named to Lou Groza award watch list

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State kicker Blake Lynch has been named to the Lou Groza award watch list for the 2020 football season.

The Goddard, Kansas native is one of 30 college kickers placed on the preseason list for this award. Lynch was placed on this list last season too, making him the first Wildcat to receive such honors in consecutive seasons since 1999-2000.

Lynch enters his senior year with an 89.2% career field goal percentage, which is currently the school record. He made 19 of 21 field goal attempts last season, earning him a 90.5% field goal percentage, which was good for eight in the country, and third in school history.

The Lou Groza award is part of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) and annually recognizes college football’s top kicker.