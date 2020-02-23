Boys State Swim and Dive finals wrap up in Topeka

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan – It may be a little chilly outside but it’s still swim and dive finals time for the boys in Kansas. Competitors from all over the state were in Topeka today to compete for state titles in a variety of events. we had plenty of local competitors in the mix in both swimming and diving, see the full results below:

TEAM RESULTS 6A

TEAM RESULTS 5-1A:

BOYS SWIM AND DIVE FINALS 5A-1A:

http://results.teamunify.com/mvstsa/1-5A-Boys-2020/

BOYS SWIM AND DIVE FINALS 6A:

http://results.teamunify.com/mvstsa/6A-Boys-2020/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories