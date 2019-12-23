Chiefs dismantle Bears 26-3

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears on Sunday Dec. 22, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – The Kansas City Chiefs made easy work of the Chicago Bears Sunday night, cruising to a 26-3 victory.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 251 yards with two touchdowns and added a score on the ground as well. Travis Kelce hauled in eight receptions for 74 yards and a score. Damien Williams found the end zone as well.

The Chiefs defense set the tone early, forcing the Bears to go three-and-out the first five drives of the game. Chicago had less than 20 yards of total offense in the first quarter. It’s the first time in Andy Reid’s career his defense has allowed three or fewer points in back to back weeks.

Patrick Mahomes and the offense had no problem moving the ball up and down the field. They started things off with a 14 play, 82-yard drive that was capped off with Mahomes running in a score from 12 yards out. They’d add a career-long 56-yard field goal from Harrison Butker early in the second quarter to take a 10-0 lead.

Mahomes and the offense would find the end zone again in the final minutes of the half. He and Travis Kelce connected for a six-yard score to make it 17-0 before halftime.

The second half was more of the same. The Chiefs dominated on both sides of the ball and looked like a team ready to make a deep run in the playoffs.

Kansas City will wrap up their regular season schedule next week at Arrowhead against the Chargers.