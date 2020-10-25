Chiefs dominate all phases of the game, top Broncos 43-16

DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 25: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 25, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

DENVER, Colo. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs did everything they wanted to and more against the Denver Broncos in a 43-16 rout.

Kansas City became the first team in the NFL this season to score a touchdown on offense, defense, and special teams in a single game. Clyde Edwards-Helaire got things going with a strong run to start the game.

Clyde is a huge snow game guy #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/QbaHX8RZXO — Sully Engels (@SullyKSNT) October 25, 2020

Dan Sorensen had his second interception in as many weeks, but this one he took back for a touchdown to really open up the game.

Second pick in as many weeks for Dirty Dan Sorensen, but he had reservations for six on this one #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/G066BC93Bw — Sully Engels (@SullyKSNT) October 25, 2020

And former K-State standout Byron Pringle completed the trifecta with this blistering 102-yard kickoff return to put a cap on a huge first half run for the Chiefs.

For Patrick Mahomes, it was a rather pedestrian day, but he didn’t need to do much when the Broncos handed the Chiefs the game on a silver platter. The Super Bowl MVP threw for 200 yards and only had a touchdown.

The Chiefs defense was on it from the jump, not allowing a touchdown until garbage time in the fourth quarter. They recovered two fumbles, three if you include the one that their own defender recovered and fumbled, and added a second interception on top of the Sorensen pick six. Tyrann Mathieu was responsible for one recovery and an an interception.

Le’Veon Bell made his debut for the Chiefs, he ripped off a 16 yard run to start his day, and he finished six carries for 39 yards.

Kansas City returns home for the next two weekends and it starts with the New York Jets, arguable the worst team in the NFL. They’ll kick off at noon at Arrowhead