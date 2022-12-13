KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Members of the Kansas City Chiefs are reacting to the passing of Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach.

Leach, 61, died Monday, according to his family.

Doctors ordered Leach to be moved from a hospital in Starkville, Mississippi, to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson after suffering a “personal health issue,” MSU said. It was later revealed he had a heart attack.

Chris Jones, played for Mississippi State before Leach was hired, but it’s clear his thoughts are with his former university.

“Prayers for the Leach family!” Jones tweeted less than an hour after Leach’s death was announced.

The same sentiment comes from Willie Gay, Jr., who declared for the NFL Draft following his Junior season at Mississippi State, right before the university hired Leach.

“Jesus please 🙏🏽🙏🏽😧,” Willie Gay Jr. tweeted Sunday after hearing about Leach’s heart attack.

Before Mississippi State, Leach coached at Washington State and Texas Tech University.

Monday, even before official word of his death, Texas Tech Athletics honored Leach on the end zone scoreboard at Jones AT&T Stadium. His image and the words “swing your sword” were displayed on the big screen.

Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes played at Texas Tech. While he did not play under Leach, Mahomes retweeted Texas Techs’ tribute to the former coach, describing leach as “one of the move innovative minds in history.”

“Prayers to the Leach family!🙏🏽🙏🏽 True legend of the game!” Mahomes tweeted Monday morning.

Mississippi State is scheduled to face Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.