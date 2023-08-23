Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and backup quarterback Shane Buechele playing each other in college for Texas Tech and Texas.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two of the Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterbacks go way back.

Patrick Mahomes and Shane Buechele started out as associates vaguely knowing each other but knowing each other’s stories. Now, they’re close friends playing for the same team.

Both of these Texas natives are sons of former Major League Baseball players. Mahomes Sr. was a pitcher for more than a decade while Steve Buechele was a third baseman for a decade, spending most of his time with the Texas Rangers.

Their sons went to high school just two hours away from each other, and in Buechele’s freshman year, starting at Texas, he played against junior Texas Tech signal caller Mahomes in 2016.

When asked about it, Buechele smiled and chuckled before answering.

“That was a great game from what I remember,” he said. “He was a slinger, man, like he is now.”

Mahomes slung with his might, but the Red Raiders fell short 45-37. Mahomes threw 36 for 59 with 367 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

Buechele put up solid numbers going 20 for 40 with 244 yards and two touchdowns, but running back D’Onta Foreman had a legendary day, rushing for 341 yards and three touchdowns.

Buechele went back to his home area to play for SMU in Dallas after three years with the Longhorns. At SMU, he put threw for more than 3,000 yards in back-to-back seasons before going undrafted and coming to Kansas City.

Little did they both know that a game between college rivals would blossom into them becoming friends and teammates, with Buechele battling to be Mahomes’ backup.

“God works in mysterious ways,” he said. “We’re here now. One of my great friends. So that’s a cool thing to connect on going back to freshman year, and now we’re here however many years later.”