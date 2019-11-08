Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes set to play against Titans following knee injury

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws the ball during warm-ups prior to an NFL game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Denver. The Chiefs defeated the Broncos 30-6. (Margaret Bowles via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will have the reigning MVP back on the field when the AFC West leaders take on the Tennessee Titans this weekend. The Chiefs say quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready to return from a knee injury that knocked him out of a game against Denver, and sidelined him for the last two games.

Mahomes dislocated his right kneecap on a quarterback sneak against the Broncos when the Chiefs played in Denver on October 17. Chiefs fans held their collective breath as a cart was summoned to take him from the field, but trainers popped the kneecap back into place and he walked off the field on his own power.

The injury was expected to cost him anywhere from three to six weeks of recovery time, though head coach Andy Reid said that Mahomes lobbied to get back in the game right after he was initially hurt. He was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, Reid saying on Friday that he’s a go for Sunday’s game.

Backup quarterback Matt Moore led the Chiefs to an eventual win in Denver, and split a pair of close games against NFC opponents at home in relief of Mahomes. He’s completed 65% of his passes for 659 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Chiefs lost to Green Bay 31-24, but bounced back against the Minnesota Vikings 26-23 on the strength of a game-winning field goal from Harrison Butker. They lead the AFC West at 6-3, followed by the Oakland Raiders at 5-4.

Sunday’s kickoff is at noon in Nashville.