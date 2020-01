KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 15: Kansas City Chiefs free safety Juan Thornhill (22) signals incomplete pass in the fourth quarter of an AFC West game between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs on December 15, 2019 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs are in the AFC Championship against the Tennessee Titans this Sunday and the tickets are sure to be a hot commodity.

For those of us without the cash to make that happen, Chiefs rookie Juan Thornhill has a solution and we all will get a laugh out of it.

I have two tickets to our AFC championship game this weekend. Have to retweet, favorite, and reply to this tweet with a funny video of yourself. The video I think is funniest wins !!!! *must be chiefs fans* — The_Juan_And_Only (@Juan_Thornhill) January 14, 2020

That’s right, reply with your funniest video and you might just get two tickets to the game. No word on how long the competition will last.