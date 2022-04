LAS VEGAS (KSNT)- The Chiefs used their 54th overall pick (Pick 22, Round 2) in the 2022 NFL draft to select Skyy Moore.

Moore is the third pick from the Chiefs in the draft, taking Trent McDuffie 21st overall and George Karlaftis with the 30th pick.

Moore is a wide receiver from Western Michigan. The 5-foot-10, 195 pound speedster caught 95 passes for 1,292 yards and ten touchdowns last season for the Broncos.