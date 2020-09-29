Chiefs start strong, hold off Ravens in 34-20 win

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 28: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a touchdown during the game against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on September 28, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs needed a quick start tonight and they got one. Four first-half touchdowns from Patrick Mahomes was enough to put them ahead and keep them there as they grounded the Ravens and took home the win 34-20.

Mahomes and the offense couldn’t be stopped out of the gate, scoring on four of their first five drives. The defense was also stellar, holding the Ravens to less than 100 yards of total offense in the half.

Takes the hit and delivers an absolute dime. Patrick Mahomes is just built different. Too early to say….Blouses? pic.twitter.com/imFoaXdF72 — Sully Engels (@SullyKSNT) September 29, 2020

The second half was a different story, the Chiefs took their foot off the gas a bit and got a little sloppy. It gave the Ravens an opportunity and they took advantage of it with a field goal in the third, and a touchdown to open the fourth quarter to make it a 27-20 ball game.

Mahomes would take the guys down the field and find LT Eric Fisher for a touchdown after he reported as eligible. That and a strong hold in the red zone from the defense sealed the game and the two-touchdown win.

Mahomes finished with game with 385 yards, four passing touchdowns, a rushing touchdown and beat Lamar Jackson for the third straight time. Jackson finished with 97 yards passing, a touchdown, and 83 yards on the ground.