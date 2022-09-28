TAMPA, Fla. (KSNT) – Several counties in Southwest Florida have been evacuated due to Hurricane Ian.

The Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, but changes are likely coming.

Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall as early as Wednesday afternoon. The Buccaneers moved its practices to Miami this week to avoid the hurricane’s path.

The NFL is currently considering alternate locations for the game. If the game is relocated, the NFL will do its best to accommodate fans who bought tickets.

“I know it’s stressful for the people that are in Tampa,” Chiefs tailgater Paul Goebel said. “It is just the anticipation and waiting to see what happens.”

A few stadiums are available for possible relocation sites. Caesars Superdome in New Orleans and US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is among the few stadiums being considered for Sunday night’s game.

At this time, the NFL has not confirmed a venue change. We will update you as we learn more.