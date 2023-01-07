TOPEKA (KSNT) – With the win today, the Chiefs clinched the number one seed in the AFC Playoffs, but the AFC Championship could be played at a neutral site.

The outcome of the Chiefs vs Raiders game had major playoff implications. Not only because three AFC teams are fighting for the top seed, but because a neutral playoff game is a possibility.

Since the Bills and Bengals game was canceled last week, NFL owners voted to change the AFC Playoff structure.

Many Chiefs fans are confident in their team to still win the necessary games but are slightly disappointed that the AFC Championship might not happen at Arrowhead Stadium.

“It’s easily the hardest place to play in the NFL,” Chiefs fan Peyton Goehring said. “I think it would mean a lot, but at the same time, if we had to play the Bills it’s not at theirs as well, so they would be going through the same thing as we are.”

The only scenario where the AFC Championship would be played at a neutral site is if Kansas City and Buffalo both make it to the AFC Championship game. If the Bills lose before then, the AFC Championship would be played at Arrowhead.

The Chiefs will still host the Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 21 or 22.