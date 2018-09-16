Chiefs win shootout, Mahomes throws six TDs

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

The Chiefs took down the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road Sunday after noon 42-37 to improve to 2-0 on the year. The big story of the day was QB Patrick Mahomes, who set an NFL record for most touchdowns thrown through a players first three starts with 10.

He threw for 326 yards to go along with those six touchdowns today to power the offense and the defense made enough plays to stop the Steelers and secure the victory. Travis Kelce had two touchdown receptions in the effort to go along with 109 yards. Kareem Hunt had 75 yards on the ground.

The Chiefs take on the 49ers in their home opener next weekend.