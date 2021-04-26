Coaches of Teven Jenkins speak out before draft

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka High alumnus Teven Jenkins has worked nearly his entire life for this Thursday.

“You could just tell from the beginning that he had something special about him,” Tobian Thomas, coach of Top City Crush football, said.

Jenkins is expected to be called in the first round of this year’s NFL draft.

“One thing about Teven, he’s all business, and he’s worked hard to put himself in that position,” former Topeka High School football coach Walt Alexander said.

He wouldn’t be in this position, though, without some of his mentors and coaches growing up.

“He provided a spark for us, and we provided the nurture,” Thomas said. “I can’t say enough of how great of a person he is, and his work ethic. I think that’s something that you’re going to see over the course of his NFL career.”

“He was just a big, tall kid, and his dad walked him out to Chandler and said ‘I’ve got a player for you,'” Alexander said. “He was kind of weak at the time because he hadn’t really lifted. It took me a long time to get him parallel on the squat. That’s my biggest memory of Teven. We really didn’t know what we had until his junior year, until we found out how fast he was.”

Jenkins recorded a 4.96 40-yard dash at his 2021 Pro Day, and displayed the strength he’s developed with 36 reps of 225 lbs. on the bench press.

“When you’ve had the success that he’s had, it’s easy to get a big head, but you’ll never see that out of Teven,” Alexander said. “He’s a very humble young man.”

Despite going to college almost 300 miles away, Jenkins stayed actively involved in the Topeka community.

“He’s come back a number of times, for the kids to be able to see him and their eyes light up and everything,” Thomas said. “He really does have a good heart.”

Being humble and kind has turned Teven into a hometown hero.

“I think he can be one of the best to ever do it,” Thomas said. “He has the work ethic. He has the drive. He has the passion, the skillset, the size for it. I would anticipate him having a Hall of Fame career.”