College athletes in Kansas put coronavirus into perspective

TOPEKA, Kan. – Colleges in Kansas attract elite talent from around the globe, but a situation as fluid as the coronavirus has thrown their lives and seasons to the wind. Through everything that’s happened, two in our area are keeping it positive and using their personal experience to plead with all of us to stay safe.

The coronavirus ended all spring sports before they began, halted spring practice for fall sports, and ended winter early. It’s a harsh reality, but Kansas wide receiver Stephon Robinson is taking it in stride

“It shows that it’s bigger than sports, lives are being lost and people are being affected by this it’s just, it’s a humbling situation. You know. It’s tough and I’m still figuring everything out.”

Originally from Los Angeles, the soon to be senior isn’t risking going home with the thousands of cases in California. He’s worried about family and football in that order

“It’s kinda stressful thinking about what may or may not happen, I try and take it a day at a time. And the weird thing about this is every day feels the exact same like some days I forget what day it is.”

For emporia state freshman Laura Garcia Laffitte is one of two international players on the team, she’s from Spain and when her season was cut short, she didn’t’ know what was next.

“My parents started being locked down at home and I was really thinking if I could get home or not because they were just stopping all the flights and canceling all the flights to Spain and I was worried about that.”

Rather than worrying about the court, she was worried about flights to her hometown of Madrid.

” I was very lucky.”

She got one of the last flights back to Madrid, and it didn’t take long to see the impact it’s had. For her and Robinson, they’ve seen how the virus can devastate their hometowns and don’t’ want to see Kansas suffer the same fate.

“Medical staffs are just doing what they can to help everyone and we need to help them by staying home”