College athletes in Kansas take advantage of NCAA policy change

(KSNT)- When the NCAA name, image and likeness policy change was activated July 1, a number of college stars in Kansas wasted no time taking advantage.

Mitch Lightfoot is teaming up with ‘1-800-GOT-JUNK?’ while incoming KU transfer Cam Martin is dropping his own clothing line.

After being voted as the player with the messiest locker, I figured it was only fitting to have my first partnership be with 1-800-GOT-JUNK? Can’t wait to help bring their multitude of services to the entire Kansas City area! #gimmethatjunk #ad pic.twitter.com/sZRMKE8jI6 — Mitch Lightfoot (@Mitchlightfoot) July 1, 2021

Martin says KU athletics has created a new app for student athletes to manage business deals and endorsements.

“We can put in all the information about it and it’s a way for them to go in and check it. And then they can research it and make sure it’s a legit deal for us. Then it gets approved or declined on the app,” said Martin.

Don’t be surprised if more KU basketball players make something happen. Jalen Wilson is seemingly looking to get some free food.

Y’all come my way, daily member of the chipotle community!! https://t.co/DX1rxjRKYs — jwill (@thejalenwilson) July 1, 2021

Down the road in Wichita, Shocker forward Morris Udeze is getting in on the fun with a gaming endorsement with Yoke Gaming.

“It’s kind of great of great just to sign with a company. All athletes have been waiting for this for a very long time so it’s actually a great experience,” said Udeze.

The creator of the viral K-State TikTok from earlier this week, Shane Porter, with his over 965,000 followers, is hoping to make some money too.

Porter’s using an app called OpenDorse to manage business inquiries.

“If any businesses or people want to get in contact with me you can find me there. I’m super thrilled for all the opportunities myself, my teammates and other collegiate athletes will be given because of this,” said Porter in a video he posted to Twitter.

Bedsides the endorsement deals, this rule change makes everyday life less complicated for student athletes.

“This will be a little easier for student athletes just to not have to worry about so many rules, or worry about going to a restaurant. In the past for me, people have tried to pay for my meal and I’ve had to have that awkward conversation of why you can’t pay for my meal,” said KU’s Martin.