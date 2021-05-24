Big 12 All-Conference baseball team announced

(KSNT) – Three Wildcats and one Jayhawk have been named to the Big 12 All-Conference first and second teams.

K-State’s Jordan Wicks was named to the First Team. Wicks was the 2021 Big 12 Preseason Pitcher of the Year. He led the conference with 109 strikeouts in the regular season, while going 6-3 with a 3.32 ERA in 14 starts. Wicks, a lefty, is second in K-State history with 221 strikeouts and is projected to be drafted in the first round of this year’s MLB draft.

Wildcats Dylan Phillips and Zack Kokoska were Second Team selections. Kokoska recorded a career-long 41-game on-base streak earlier this season. He is in the top 10 in the conference for batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage. Kokoska is also tied for the team lead with 14 home runs and 31 extra-base hits with Phillips.

Phillips collects the first postseason honor of his career. Phillips is the Wildcat leader for RBI and fifth in the league with 52. His .349 batting average is ninth in the Big 12. He is also tied for fifth in K-State history with his 29 career home runs.

KU’s Skyler Messinger earned Second Team honors. Messinger led the Jayhawks with a .327 average and started in 55 games. He hit 19 doubles this season, which ranks 12th in the NCAA. Messinger also led KU in RBI (39), total bases (97), slugging percentage (.466), hits (68) and runs (43). He recorded 20 multi-hit games and 10 multi-RBI games, both team-highs this season.