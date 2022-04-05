IRVING, Texas (KSNT) – Bob Bowlsby announced he is stepping down from his role as the Big 12’s commissioner.

Bowlsby has been the commissioner of the conference for 10 years. He will stay until a new commissioner is appointed. At the request of the conference, he will then transition to a new interim role.

“After more than 40 years of serving in leadership roles in intercollegiate athletics, including the last 10 with the Big 12, and given the major issues that college sports in general and the Big 12 specifically will address in the next several years, I have reached a natural transition point in my tenure as Commissioner, as well as in my career,” Bowlsby said.

The Big 12 has won 25 NCAA team national championships during his tenure, including the Jayhawks’ most recent men’s basketball national championship.

The conference is interviewing executive search consulting firms to assist it with an extensive search process for the new Commissioner, which will begin in the next few weeks.