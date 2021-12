IRVING, TX. (KSNT) – The Big 12 is permitting “no contests” and rescheduling games canceled due to COVID-19 outbreaks this basketball season.

A team that has fewer than six scholarship players “and one countable coach available for a game” will receive a no contest, according to the Big 12’s announcement.

The Big 12 staff will try its best to reschedule the no contest and “will make every effort” to avoid teams playing three or more games in a week for consecutive weeks.