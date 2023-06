IRVING, TX. (KSNT) – The Big 12 finally completes its media rights extension.

The conference is extending its partnership with ESPN and FOX through the 2030-31 academic year, according to the Big 12.

Commissioner Brett Yormark thanked the broadcasters and others in his statement.

“This deal not only provides stability for the Big 12 in years to come, but it creates a strong foundation for future growth and innovation,” Yormark said.