LAS VEGAS, NV (KSNT) – The Big 12 is targeting a talent agency executive to be its next conference commissioner.

According to Sports Illustrated, Brett Yormark, the COO of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, is finalizing a deal to be the Big 12’s next leader. Yormark has spent three years with Roc Nation and has an extensive resume working with various artists, athletes, leagues, teams and brands. He also oversees sponsorship, licensing, content partnerships and brand strategy, which are helpful in the era of NIL deals and transfer portal moves.

Yormack is recognized as one of the more connected and bright executives in the entertainment agency industry according to Sports Illustrated. He was promoted in January to COO and president of business operations and strategy.

Hiring outside of the sports world is new, but it does follow a similar decision last year. The Pac-12 hired George Kliavkoff, an MGM Resorts sports and entertainment executive.