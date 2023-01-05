AUSTIN, TX (KSNT) – The University of Texas fired basketball coach Chris Beard on Thursday, who faces a felony domestic family violence charge.

The charge stems from a Dec. 12 incident involving his fiancée. The university told Beard’s attorney he is “unfit” for the position, according to the Associated Press.

Beard had five years left on his seven-year guaranteed contract. However, the contract included a provision saying he could be fired if he was charged with a felony or committed “other behavior unbecoming of his position, or that reflected poorly on the university.”

K-State men’s basketball beat the No. 6 Longhorns on Tuesday. The Wildcats host Texas on Feb. 4, and KU will host the team two days later.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.