Big 12 reportedly sends cease and desist letter to ESPN

IRVING, TX (KSNT) – The Big 12 conference is claiming ESPN conspired with other conferences in order to dissolve the Big 12, according to multiple reports.

The Big 12 ceasing to exist would eliminate the grant of rights. ESPN would not responsible for the final four years of the TV deal with the conference, which is worth $1.06 billion.

The Big 12 reportedly asked ESPN to stop “all actions that may harm the conference and its members, and that it not communicate with the Big 12 Conference’s existing members or any NCAA conference regarding the Big 12 conference’s members, possible conference realignment or potential financial incentive or outcomes related to possible conference realignment.”

A cease and desist letter warns an individual or entity to stop illegal behavior, otherwise, the writing party will sue.

This is a developing story.