Big 12 responds to Weber’s criticism of officiating

Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Prairie View A&M in Manhattan, Kan., Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Last week, Bruce Weber criticized the referees for calls during K-State’s loss at Texas Tech.

After the game, Kansas State Head Coach Bruce Weber was quick to voice his concern with the inconsistency of block/charge calls in college basketball.



"They gotta figure it out because we've had a bunch that have been wrong." pic.twitter.com/8Pg6BsdOCn — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) February 20, 2020

Today, the Big 12 responded with a statement and quote from commissioner Bob Bowlsby: