Big 12 responds to Weber’s criticism of officiating

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Last week, Bruce Weber criticized the referees for calls during K-State’s loss at Texas Tech.

Today, the Big 12 responded with a statement and quote from commissioner Bob Bowlsby:

The Big 12 Conference announces a public reprimand of Kansas State University men’s basketball head coach Bruce Weber for comments regarding officiating following the conclusion of last Wednesday’s Kansas State at Texas Tech men’s basketball game. His comments are in violation of the Big 12 Conference’s Sportsmanship and Ethical Conduct rules.

“There are proper channels within the Conference structure to handle officiating concerns,” said Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “Coach Weber’s public comments are contrary to the Conference’s Sportsmanship standards.”

