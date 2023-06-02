IRVING, TX. (KSNT) – After making record-setting revenue in the 2021-22 school year, the Big 12 is upping that total.

The Big 12 made a record $440 million in the 2022-23 fiscal year, according to commissioner Brett Yormark. Each Big 12 school will get $44 million. Commissioner Brett Yormark and Big 12 board chair Lawrence Schovanec made the announcement in a press conference Friday at the end of the Big 12’s spring business meetings.

Expansion was another big topic at the meetings.

“We had a great discussion about expansion, and we have a plan…” Yormark said. “That being said, we love our current composition… However, if the opportunity presents itself to create value, we will pursue it.”