MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – In wake of the transfer portal’s dramatic change to college athletics, K-State legend Bill Snyder says the portal is “too open.”

A total of 4,084 Division I football players entered the transfer portal in the 2021 academic year. The NCAA changed the transfer portal rule this past academic year, to allow athletes to transfer schools without sitting out for a year.

“We’re proclaiming that commitment is not that significant anymore,” Snyder said. “However, as people would argue, you have coaches that go someplace and break their contract to go someplace else.”

Coaches need to set the example for players, according to Snyder.

“Hopefully, at some point in time, there will be some thought to provide the right type of contracts for coaches, so that they are held accountable for any movement opposed to the contract that they have signed,” Snyder said. “So, the example can be there for young people.”

On March 31, K-State’s Nijel Pack entered the transfer portal. He committed to the University of Miami, where a booster gave Pack a two-year, $800,000 NIL deal.