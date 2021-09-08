Cincinnati, UCF apply to join Big 12

(KSNT) – The Big 12 Conference may have a place to stay in the near future after teams apply to join the conference.

The University of Cincinnati and the University of Central Florida formally applied to join the conference Wednesday. The Big 12 extended an invitation to Cincinnati and UCF about one week ago.

Big 12 university presidents will have a conference call Friday to vote the two schools in.

The University of Houston and Brigham Young University are expected to apply before Sept. 10. These two schools also received invitations from the Big 12 to join the conference. If they apply before Friday, they will also be voted on in the conference call.