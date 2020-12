TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Washburn men’s basketball game against Lincoln scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19, will be postponed due to COVID policies for the Lincoln Blue Tiger basketball team.

The game will be made up.

The Ichabods are currently 6-0 and ranked No. 10 in the latest NABC top 25 coaches poll.

The Ichabods next game will be Jan. 2, 2021 when they will travel to Tahlequah, Okla. to face Northeastern State.