Jayhawks continue the rise in the AP Top 25

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After falling out of the AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll briefly last month the Jayhawks are back on the list, and continuing to climb.

The Kansas men’s basketball team climbed up two spots in the March 8 poll to number 11 after being ranked #13 in the March 1 poll.

The Jayhawks first showed up on AP’s Top 25 poll in February of 2009 and maintained a record breaking presence until Feb. 8, 2021, when their ranking fell below the top 25 positions.

The record 231 consecutive weeks on the AP Top 25 Poll is a national record.