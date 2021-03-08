Jayhawks continue the rise in the AP Top 25

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After falling out of the AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll briefly last month the Jayhawks are back on the list, and continuing to climb.

The Kansas men’s basketball team climbed up two spots in the March 8 poll to number 11 after being ranked #13 in the March 1 poll.

The Jayhawks first showed up on AP’s Top 25 poll in February of 2009 and maintained a record breaking presence until Feb. 8, 2021, when their ranking fell below the top 25 positions.

The record 231 consecutive weeks on the AP Top 25 Poll is a national record.

  •   1. Gonzaga (61)           24-0     
  •             2. Baylor (2)      21-1     
  •             3. Illinois           20-6
  •             4. Michigan       19-3 
  •             5. Iowa  20-7 
  •             6. Alabama       21-6
  •             7. Houston        21-3 
  •             8. Arkansas       21-5
  •             9. Ohio St.        18-8 
  •             10. West Virginia      18-8
  •             11. Kansas        19-8
  •             12. Oklahoma St.       18-7
  •             13. Texas          17-7 
  •             14. Villanova     16-5 
  •             15. Florida St.   15-5  
  •             16. Virginia        17-6
  •             17. Creighton    18-7
  •             18. Loyola Chicago  24-4  
  •             19. San Diego St.      20-4
  •             20. Texas Tech  17-9     
  •             20. Purdue        18-8     
  •             22. Virginia Tech      15-5     
  •             23. Colorado     20-7 
  •             24. Southern Cal      21-6     
  •             25. Oklahoma    14-9     

