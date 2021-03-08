Jayhawks continue the rise in the AP Top 25

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After falling out of the AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll briefly last month the Jayhawks are back on the list, and continuing to climb.
The Kansas men’s basketball team climbed up two spots in the March 8 poll to number 11 after being ranked #13 in the March 1 poll.
The Jayhawks first showed up on AP’s Top 25 poll in February of 2009 and maintained a record breaking presence until Feb. 8, 2021, when their ranking fell below the top 25 positions.
The record 231 consecutive weeks on the AP Top 25 Poll is a national record.
- 1. Gonzaga (61) 24-0
- 2. Baylor (2) 21-1
- 3. Illinois 20-6
- 4. Michigan 19-3
- 5. Iowa 20-7
- 6. Alabama 21-6
- 7. Houston 21-3
- 8. Arkansas 21-5
- 9. Ohio St. 18-8
- 10. West Virginia 18-8
- 11. Kansas 19-8
- 12. Oklahoma St. 18-7
- 13. Texas 17-7
- 14. Villanova 16-5
- 15. Florida St. 15-5
- 16. Virginia 17-6
- 17. Creighton 18-7
- 18. Loyola Chicago 24-4
- 19. San Diego St. 20-4
- 20. Texas Tech 17-9
- 20. Purdue 18-8
- 22. Virginia Tech 15-5
- 23. Colorado 20-7
- 24. Southern Cal 21-6
- 25. Oklahoma 14-9